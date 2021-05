Sylvan Esso have made a video for "Numb," the latest single from last year's Free Love. Vocalist Amelia Meath co-directed the dance-centric visual with choreographer Jasmine Albuquerque, and it was produced by MAAVVEN, who have worked with Rihanna, Pharrell, St. Vincent, Dua Lipa and others. "I've always loved the pure dance videos of the TRL era and dreamed of making something that could live in that world," says Amelia. "I'm so grateful to Jasmine and everyone at MAAVEN who worked with me to bring this to life, it was such a joy and I can't wait for y'all to see it" You don't have to wait -- watch it below.