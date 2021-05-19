newsbreak-logo
Maria Brink & Andy Biersack share new song “Meet Me In Fire” for Dark Nights: ‘Death Metal Soundtrack’

By Chris Annunziata
metalinsider.net
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMaria Brink (In This Moment) & Andy Biersack (Black Veil Brides) have shared a new song from the Dark Nights: ‘Death Metal Soundtrack’. The new track, “Meet Me In Fire,” follows Mastodon’s new track “Forged by Neron” which is also from the soundtrack. For those unaware, Dark Nights: Death Metal is the sequel to 2017’s Dark Nights: Metal, which is a comic book crossover limited series created by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo spanning from June 2020-January 2021. Given the comic’s title, it’s only appropriate an accompanying metal soundtrack was made.

metalinsider.net
