newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (RMBI) Announces Third Stock Repurchase Program

StreetInsider.com
 9 hours ago

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBI) (the "Company"), the parent company of First Bank Richmond, today announced that its ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rmbi#Stock#Nasdaq Inc#Parent Company#Bank#Rmbi#First Bank Richmond#Streetinsider Com Premium#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend And Adds Five Million Shares To Stock Repurchase Authorization

MONETT, Mo., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) - Get Report today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.46 per share. The cash dividend on its common stock, par value $.01 per share, is payable on June 14, 2021, to stockholders of record as of May 28, 2021. At May 12, 2021, there were 74,185,575 shares of the common stock outstanding.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis REIT IIP To Raise $200M Via 5-Year Debt Offering

Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) is poised to raise up to $200 million through a private placement of its senior notes. The San Diego-based cannabis company said Monday that IIP Operating Partnership, its operating partnership, launched a $200 million offering of senior notes due 2026. The initial purchasers...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Enphase Energy (ENPH) authorized new $500M share repurchase program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On May 13, 2021, the Board of Directors of Enphase Energy, Inc. (the “Company”) authorized a new share repurchase program (the “Repurchase Program”) pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to an aggregate of $500 million of the Company’s common stock, as the Company has completed its purchase of approximately $200 million of the Company’s common stock under its current share repurchase program. Subject to applicable rules and regulations, the stock repurchases may be made from time to time, through solicited or unsolicited transactions in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan. The timing, price and volume of repurchases will be based on market conditions, relevant securities laws and other considerations. The program may be discontinued or amended at any time and expires on May 13, 2024.
SoftwareStreetInsider.com

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) Announces Sale of Insurance Third-Party Administration Operation and Software Platform

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, announced today that it has reached a definitive agreement to sell its insurance third-party administration operations and software platform (“Concentrix Insurance Solutions” or “CIS”) to Abry Partners, a leading Boston-based private equity firm, and Hoplon Capital, an asset manager focused on digital disruption of end markets including insurance. This will create a new company which will operate as a standalone business bringing innovation to the insurance marketplace. The transaction is expected to close by the end of May 2021 subject to the approval of customary regulatory requirements and closing conditions. The sale does not impact Concentrix’ financial guidance for fiscal year 2021, which remains unchanged.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

So-Young International Inc. Refutes Blue Orca Capital's Report And Announces US$70 Million Share Repurchase Program

BEIJING, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) ("So-Young" or the "Company"), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today issued the following statement in response to allegations made in a report by Blue Orca Capital.
Wisconsin Businessdallassun.com

Blackhawk Bancorp Announces Extension of Tender Offer to Repurchase Shares of its Common Stock

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:BHWB) (the 'Company') announced today that it has extended the expiration date of its previously announced tender offer to purchase up to 500,000 shares of its common stock at a price per share of $32.00. The offer has been extended from May 7, 2021 to May 12, 2021 to ensure that all shareholders have ample time to consider and respond to the offer. Shares must be tendered prior to the new expiration date and may be withdrawn at any time prior to May 12, 2021.
StocksStreetInsider.com

NVR, Inc. (NVR) Announces $500M Share Repurchase

NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of $500 million of its ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT) Announces 1-for-4 Reverse Stock Split

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASRT) today announced that it has filed a Certificate of Amendment to its certificate of incorporation (the “Certificate of Amendment”) to implement a one-to-four reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock (the “Reverse Split”). The Reverse Split will become effective as of 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on May 18, 2021, and the Company’s common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on May 18, 2021.
StocksBusiness Insider

Dillard's To Repurchase Up To $500 Mln Of Class A Common Stock

(RTTNews) - Dillard's Inc. (DDS) said that its board has approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $500 million of its Class A Common Stock. At May 1, 2021, authorization of $114.3 million remained under the company's March 2018 share repurchase plan. The company...
StocksBusiness Insider

DXP Enterprises, Inc. Announces Authorization of Stock Purchase Program

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program (the "program”) under which up to $85.0 million or 1.5 million shares of its outstanding common stock may be acquired in the open market over the next 24 months at the discretion of management.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN....
BusinessZacks.com

PNC Financial (PNC) Gets Regulatory Nod for BBVA USA Merger Deal

PNC - Free Report) has received approval from the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to complete the proposed acquisition of BBVA, S.A.’s (. BBVA - Free Report) subsidiary, BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., including its U.S. banking subsidiary, BBVA USA. The all-cash transaction, worth $11.6 billion, does not necessitate any further regulatory approvals for completion.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Dillard's, Inc. Announces New $500 Million Share Repurchase Program And Declares $0.15 Cash Dividend

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS-NYSE) (the "Company" or "Dillard's") announced that the Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $500 million of its Class A Common Stock. The new open-ended authorization permits the Company to repurchase its Class A Common Stock in the open market, pursuant to preset trading plans meeting the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or through privately negotiated transactions. At May 1, 2021, authorization of $114.3 million remained under the Company's March 2018 share repurchase plan.
MarketsBusiness Insider

A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies

As the cannabis industry keeps pushing forward, more companies are moving to list their stock on a major U.S. exchange like the NYSE or NASDAQ. The club, however, remains relatively small. Given the federal uncertainty that still surrounds cannabis in America and in most of the world, few cannabis companies...
Stockswallstreetreporter.com

Stocks vs. Mutual Funds

By Rob Otman Stocks and mutual funds can serve investors well. Although, when considering stocks vs. mutual funds, which is better? Choosing between the two can help you reach different goals. Below, you’ll find the key differences. Going one step further, I’ve also compared mutual funds to ETFs. Some big...