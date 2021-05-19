Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (RMBI) Announces Third Stock Repurchase Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On May 13, 2021, the Board of Directors of Enphase Energy, Inc. (the “Company”) authorized a new share repurchase program (the “Repurchase Program”) pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to an aggregate of $500 million of the Company’s common stock, as the Company has completed its purchase of approximately $200 million of the Company’s common stock under its current share repurchase program. Subject to applicable rules and regulations, the stock repurchases may be made from time to time, through solicited or unsolicited transactions in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan. The timing, price and volume of repurchases will be based on market conditions, relevant securities laws and other considerations. The program may be discontinued or amended at any time and expires on May 13, 2024.