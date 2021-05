SANTA ANA –Thursday is the final day for homeowners and small businesses to pay base property tax without penalty and complete and submit the COVID-19 penalty cancellation request form if they have been directly affected by COVID-19. The Governor’s Executive Order provides for penalty cancellations for certain homeowners and small businesses that were unable to deliver their property tax payments timely this past year if they have been directly affected by COVID-19. Property owners will need to submit the COVID-19 Penalty Cancellation Request form and pay the base property tax amount (without penalties and costs) by May 6, 2021.