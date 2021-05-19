newsbreak-logo
Ohio Government

Ohio reports 918 new COVID-19 cases, 22,437 new vaccinations

By News 5 Staff
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 10 hours ago
The Ohio Department of Health reported 918 new COVID-19 cases in the state today, bringing the total number of cases to 1,093,534. Today's cases, hospitalizations and ICU admission are all below the 21-day average.

Key Metrics

The number of new cases today is lower than the rolling 21-day average of daily cases, which is 1,169. These numbers include both cases confirmed by a viral test and cases that meet the CDC's definition of probable. There have been 916,408 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, which account for 84% of total cases.

To date, there have been 113,585 total coronavirus cases reported in Cuyahoga County.

There have now been 19,628 coronavirus-related deaths across the state; no new deaths were reported today as the state changes the frequency in which mortality is reported.

As other states do not send the death certificates for Ohioans who die out of state to ODH's Bureau of Vital Statistics on a regular schedule, the mortality data provided by Ohio will continue to fluctuate and those deaths will be assigned to their appropriate dates.

As of today, 1,050,024 Ohioans are presumed recovered from the disease, according to the ODH.

The median age of patients is 41 with the age range for infected patients from younger than 1 year old to 111 years old.

Ohio Department of Health

Vaccinations

Here's how Ohio's vaccination rate compares to other states:

To date, the COVID-19 vaccine has been started in 5,017,279 people in Ohio, which is 42.92% of the state's population. The vaccine has been started in 22,437 people in the last 24 hours.

Ohio Department of Health

The COVID-19 vaccination has been completed in a total of 4,408,834 people, which is 37,72% of the state's population. In the last 24 hours, the vaccine has been completed in 21,605 people.

Ohio Department of Health

This chart shows the vaccination rates of each Ohio county:

Hospitalizations

The ODH reported 104 new hospitalizations today, with 6 ICU admissions. There are currently 834 COVID-19 patients in Ohio's hospitals, and 243 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Non-COVID patients are currently occupying 70.07% of the state's hospital beds, according to ODH. COVID-positive patients account for 3.02%, leaving 26.91% of beds currently available. COVID patients make up 5.10% of the state's ICU beds, non-COVID patients are occupying 65.07% of ICU beds, and 29.84% of ICU beds are currently open.

Testing

There were 13,743 tests done on Monday, the latest day this data from the ODH was available. Of those tests, 4.4% were positive, compared to the rolling 7-day average positivity rate, which is 3.4%. Click here for details on where to get a COVID-19 test in your area.

News 5 will discontinue publishing new daily COVID-19 statistic articles on June 2, when the state health orders end. You can continue to view updated coronavirus data on our website here , and on the Ohio Department of Health website here.

Note: The charts above are updated from a variety of sources, and may or may not reflect the latest COVID-19 data released by the state. These charts are regularly updated with new data and may not reflect the statistics in the text of this story at the time it was published.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Download the News 5 app for free to easily access local coronavirus coverage, and to receive timely and limited news alerts on major COVID-19 developments. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

Rebound Northeast Ohio News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

We're Open! Northeast Ohio is place created by News 5 to open us up to new ways of thinking, new ways of gathering and new ways of supporting each other.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

