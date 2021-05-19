newsbreak-logo
Behind Viral Videos

Peter Thiel, JD Vance Invest in YouTube Competitor Rumble

By Allum Bokhari
Big Hollywood
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePalantir founder and Silicon Valley conservative Peter Thiel, along with senate candidate J.D. Vance are leading an investment in Rumble, a video hosting platform competing with YouTube that is popular with prominent conservatives. According to Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski, part of the funding will be invested in cloud infrastructure. This...

www.breitbart.com
