Peter Thiel, JD Vance Invest in YouTube Competitor Rumble

YouTube-focused ecosystem Xcad Network attracts investment from world-renowned YouTuber Mr Beast and U.K. chart-topping musician and YouTuber KSI. May 17, 2021 — Xcad Network, the YouTube-focused tokenized social media influencer economy for content creators and their fans, is pleased to announce that it has secured Mr Beast and KSI as investors. With major YouTubers and influencers backing the Xcad Network, the next generation of content creators will be able to monetize their content and create nonfungible tokens. Meanwhile, fans will be rewarded for engagement and viewing of content. Xcad Network has recently raised $3.9 million to commence the development of its ecosystem, generating significant interest from the YouTuber community, and is also expected to announce other big content creators backing the project next week.