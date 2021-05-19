Air Quality Alert issued for several Northeast Ohio counties

The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties.

The air quality levels have been deemed unhealthy for sensitive groups such as children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties, NOACA said.

The alert is in effect until midnight on Thursday.

It's recommended that if you're in a stopped vehicle you turn off the engine and don't idle. If you're getting gas, refill your tank after dark, and wait to mow the lawn.

RELATED: Near-record temps expected across Northeast Ohio

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple | Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple | Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter