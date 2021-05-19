newsbreak-logo
Air Quality Alert issued for several Northeast Ohio counties

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Qr69_0a4pQk3D00

The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties.

The air quality levels have been deemed unhealthy for sensitive groups such as children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties, NOACA said.

The alert is in effect until midnight on Thursday.

It's recommended that if you're in a stopped vehicle you turn off the engine and don't idle. If you're getting gas, refill your tank after dark, and wait to mow the lawn.

