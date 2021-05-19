newsbreak-logo
Arizona Crime & Safety

Phoenix man arrested on suspicion of crashing into girlfriend's car with three children inside

PHX Sun-Times
 8 hours ago

(Mark Makela/Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) A Phoenix man was arrested on suspicion of ramming his girlfriend's car that had his three children inside and then leaving the area after the vehicle caught fire, The Arizona Republic reported.

The Phoenix Police Department said 34-year-old Bryan Swanson got into a fight with his girlfriend while they were both driving separate vehicles on Friday.

Swanson's children, a 4-year-old, 7-year-old and 11-month-old, were in his girlfriend's car, police said.

Authorities said Swanson crashed into her vehicle and smoke started coming out of the car. Swanson allegedly left the area even though the children were yelling that the car was on fire.

The three children were taken out of the car safely by the girlfriend.

Swanson told police that he didn't call for help because he didn't want to get his girlfriend in trouble and didn't want to be arrested for a different misdemeanor warrant in Gilbert, police said.

Swanson was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a vehicle and child abuse. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

