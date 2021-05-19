newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Ex-minister says Brazil leader didn’t interfere on pandemic

By MARCELO SILVA DE SOUSA, MAURICIO SAVARESE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cI5UL_0a4pQNwc00

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A former health minister denied receiving any direct orders from President Jair Bolsonaro during his 10 months in the post, providing the first day of his Senate testimony Wednesday that analysts saw as an attempt to shield Brazil’s leader from any blame over the government’s pandemic response.

Eduardo Pazuello’s testimony to the Senate committee investigating the Bolsonaro administration’s handling of COVID-19 had been among the most widely anticipated. He was Brazil’s top health official from May 2020 to March 2021.

“The actions were all mine,” Pazuello said, adding that the president never “issued an order to do anything other than what I was doing.”

“The president told me and every minister several times: The person who discusses health issues is Minister Pazuello. So never, never -- and I will repeat -- not once was I called to get guidance from the president in a different way,” he said.

The comments appeared to contradict comments Pazuello made during a Oct. 22 live Facebook broadcast when, sitting beside Bolsonaro, the then-health minister said their relationship was simple. “One orders,” he said, pointing to Bolsonaro. “The other obeys,” he said, pointing to himself.

Pazuello’s time as health minister was the longest of the four who have served during the coronavirus pandemic. The active-duty army general had no prior public health experience, instead possessing a background in logistics. He left the post amid a surge in COVID-19 deaths and following a series of moves criticized by health experts.

Asked why he left the job, Pazuello had a short answer: “Mission accomplished.”

“If the mission was to protect the president, he fulfilled the mission,” political consultant Thomas Traumann said on Twitter.

The most tense moment of Wednesday’s testimony came after Sen. Eduardo Braga, considered to be a moderate, accused Pazuello of “giving wrong, deceitful information” about the city of Manaus’ oxygen supply crisis in January. The difficulties of the Amazon city drew global notice as COVID-19 patients died breathless for weeks.

Pazuello calmly said the issue was solved after three days, visibly upsetting Braga, who represents Amazonas state.

“You were there and you saw with your very eyes. The people of Amazonas state died because of the lack of oxygen,” Braga shouted as other senators nodded in agreement. “We weren’t short of oxygen for three days, it was more than 20 days. Just look at the number of dead. Just look at the desperation.”

Pazuello proved more compliant as minister than his two predecessors who left amid disagreements with Bolsonaro, particularly over prescription of chloroquine to treat COVID-19. Pazuello’s ministry backed the use and distribution of the unproven malaria pill.

Marco Antonio Teixeira, a professor of political science at Brazil’s Getulio Vargas Foundation, said the testimony was inconsistent with that given by other witnesses before the Senate committee.

“Pazuello is trying to limit the responsibility to the ministry and prevent it from reaching the presidential palace,” Teixeira told The Associated Press. “It will be difficult for him to succeed. Other testimony in the probe and Bolsonaro’s own comments have shown the opposite.”

Last week, Bolsonaro’s former communications director, Fábio Wajngarten, said a letter sent by Pfizer in September offering a contract for 70 million vaccine doses went unanswered for two months. But he blamed bureaucratic red tape for the delay.

Sen. Renan Calheiros, who is in charge of summoning the investigation’s witnesses, asked Pazuello several times to explain why the government delayed in responding to the offer from the pharmaceutical giant.

Pazuello said his ministry spent the time analyzing the proposal. “We were busy with discussions about the clauses of the vaccine contract in September and October,” he said.

Brazil has recorded almost 440,000 deaths from the virus, with a peak of more than 3,000 daily deaths in mid-April, several weeks after Pazuello’s departure. The number of deaths has since retreated, but remains near 2,000 each day and is the world’s second-highest tally.

During another testy exchange with lawmakers on the Senate commission, Pazuello denied that Brazil’s president ordered him to scrap plans to purchase vaccines made by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and bottled by Sao Paulo state’s Butantan Institute.

Bolsonaro said Oct. 21 on Twitter that he decided to cancel the purchase, but Pazuello said a formal order never materialized.

“The president never asked me to undo any contract with Butantan,” he told the lawmakers.

Frustrated lawmakers asked him again if there was an order from Bolsonaro. “A post on the internet is not an order,” Pazuello responded.

His testimony had been expected to run at least into late Wednesday, but it was cut short in the afternoon.

The chairman of the inquiry, Sen. Omar Aziz, who is a physician, told journalists that Pazuello needed medical attention but would resume his testimony Thursday morning.

___

Associated Press writer Marcelo Silva de Sousa reported this story in Rio de Janeiro and AP writer Mauricio Savarese reported from Sao Paulo.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

458K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manaus#Rio De Janeiro#Malaria#Health Minister#Ministry Of Health#Political Issues#The Senate#Rio De Janeiro#Ap#Getulio Vargas Foundation#Chinese#Butantan Institute#Amazonas#Sinovac#Minister Pazuello#President Jair Bolsonaro#Journalists#Sen Omar Aziz#Sen Eduardo Braga#Sao Paulo State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
Related
Public Healthsmallcapnews.co.uk

Bolsonaro criticizes the parliamentary committee on the epidemic in Brazil, saying that it “only talks about chloroquine”

Brazil has surpassed 420,000 deaths since the start of the epidemic. Brazil’s President, Jair Bolsonaro, criticized again on Saturday the parliamentary committee investigating the management of the coronavirus epidemic, saying that they “only talk about chloroquine”, which is used to fight COVID-19 in the country, despite the fact that the effectiveness has not been proven.
AmericasFinancial Times

Brazil’s environment minister Ricardo Salles tackles the ‘Amazon paradox’

At the heart of the debate about the sustainability of the Amazon rainforest is a paradox, says Ricardo Salles, Brazil’s environment minister. On one hand, the region is one of the richest on earth in terms of its biodiversity and natural resources. But, on the other, it is one of the poorest in terms of human development and quality of life for the more than 20m people living there.
Public HealthNorth Country Public Radio

Brazilian President Allocates More Than $1 Billion To Produce COVID-19 Vaccines

Brazil, one of the worst-hit countries in the world by the pandemic, is directing more than $1 billion dollars toward the production and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, the country's far-right president announced Monday, Reuters reported. President Jair Bolsonaro, who has criticized lockdown measures and has told Brazilians to "stop whining"...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

The Man Behind Brazil's Search for Miracle COVID-19 Cures

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, addressing the nation last month in a social media video, touted the latest in a string of unconventional drugs he says can ease the country's COVID-19 crisis. Bolsonaro - a vaccine skeptic and promoter of discredited treatments such as hydroxychloroquine - said...
PoliticsEast Bay Times

Brazil poll shows Lula handily beating Bolsonaro in 2022

BRASILIA – Brazil’s former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva would handily defeat far-right President Jair Bolsonaro by 55% to 32% in a run-off vote if the 2022 elections were held today, showed a survey by pollster Datafolha published on Wednesday. In a first-round vote, Lula would get 41%...
Politicskfgo.com

Bolsonaro’s approval falls to 24%, the lowest ever, says Datafolha poll

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Only about 24% of Brazilians think the administration of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has been “good” or “great,” his lowest popularity rating since taking office in 2019 and down from 30% in March. Bolsonaro has been widely criticized for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, including for...
AmericasWashington Post

Brazil’s president is rallying his base — so that he can expand his power

Clad in Brazil’s national colors of yellow and green, thousands of citizens took to the streets of major cities across the country on May 1 to show support for the covid-denialist stances of President Jair Bolsonaro. The date was symbolic — on a day historically known for marches in support of worker rights, rightist citizens decrying “communism” claimed Brazil’s public spaces.
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

Expected ‘bombshell’ testimony fizzles at Brazil virus probe

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian senators expecting explosive testimony from a former government official on President Jair Bolsonaro’s pandemic response expressed anger Wednesday at what they called his evasive responses and, in some cases, lies. Bolsonaro’s former communications director, Fábio Wajngarten, testified for more than six hours as part of...
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Feeling The Pressure, Brazil's Bolsonaro Rallies His Troops

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has seen happier days: his poll numbers have plunged, his nemesis Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is looming large and the Senate is investigating his chaotic handling of Covid-19. What to do?. First: Hop on his trusty blue motorcycle and lead a huge rally of fellow...
Industrywhtc.com

Brazil ex-health minister saw no need for Pfizer vaccine, say sources

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Former Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello failed to take up Pfizer Inc on its offer of COVID-19 vaccines last year because he believed Brazil should rely on British and Chinese shots made in the country, two sources told Reuters. Hundreds of thousands of deaths later, with Brazil...
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Under fire Bolsonaro leads motorcycle rally of supporters

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro rode at the head of a large motorbike rally by his supporters on Sunday amid harsh criticism over his management of the coronavirus pandemic. Brazil is one of the worst hit countries in the world by the pandemic having suffered 420,000 deaths. Surrounded by security guards, Bolsonaro led hundreds of motorcyclists riding from the presidential palace in the capital Brasilia for a one-hour trip around the center of town to mark Mother's Day. "We had a very serious problem last year, something that no-one expected: the pandemic. But bit by bit we're winning," far-right leader Bolsonaro told his supporters.
VaccinesNorwalk Hour

Sao Paulo authorities plead with China to release vaccines

SAO PAULO (AP) — Authorities in Brazil's most populous state on Wednesday said they have mobilized to try to convince the Chinese government to authorize the export of raw material to make millions of COVID-19 vaccines needed amid a sudden shortage. The South American nation is highly dependent on a...
Public Healthglobalriskinsights.com

Brazil’s Attitude Towards the Pandemic Poses a Serious Threat to the Region

Since the start of the pandemic, Brazil has become an epicenter for the spread of coronavirus in the region. Jair Bolsonaro has opposed lockdowns, supported unreliable medical treatments, and downplayed the impact of COVID-19 in the country. The eruption of the new Brazilian variant (known as P1) is dominating the country. This scenario has alerted leaders, who have taken measures to prevent this new and highly contagious variant from proliferating freely. The situation is becoming a threat to the region. The lack of policies can lead to the outbreak of new coronavirus variants that can alter vaccination plans in the rest of the continent.
EconomyFinancial Times

Reputation fears propel surge of ESG investment in Brazil

When Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro committed to ending illegal deforestation in the Amazon by 2030, the sceptics had a field day. Some noted that his pledge, made at a US-sponsored climate summit last month, was an old one: first made by his predecessor Dilma Rousseff in 2015 (and derided even then for its lack of ambition). Others joked that Bolsonaro would achieve the target by completing the destruction of the entire rainforest by 2029. Critics pointed out that, despite promising to double resources for the enforcement of environmental laws, Bolsonaro approved a budget for 2021 which slashed enforcement funding by more than a third.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Bolsonaro Insisted On Using Chloroquine Against Covid: Ex-minister

Brazil's ex-health minister Nelson Teich told a Senate inquiry Wednesday he resigned over President Jair Bolsonaro's pressure to widely prescribe the drug chloroquine against Covid-19, despite evidence it was ineffective and potentially harmful. Teich, the second of four health ministers who have served under the far-right president during the pandemic,...