newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Satori Fund founder Dan Niles discusses inflation's effect on the market

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSatori Fund founder Dan Niles joins ‘Closing Bell’ to discuss inflation, which he considers his primary concern for the market. Demand in areas like oil and travel will surge as economy reopens, he says.

www.cnbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Market#Satori Fund#Closing Bell#Demand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessCNBC

Impact of inflation on bonds and your portfolio

Charles Ellis, founder of Greenwich Associates and author of "Winning the Loser's Game," and Dave Nadig, chief investment officer and director of research at ETF Trends and ETF Database, predict inflation's impact on the stock market. With CNBC's Bob Pisani.
BusinessWashington Post

Markets slide on renewed fears of inflation

U.S. equities saw their biggest weekly decline since the end of February after reignited inflation fears outweighed a drop in unemployment numbers and a dramatic expansion of the nation’s reopening efforts. The S&P 500 index fell 1.4 percent during the five-day period to 4,173, the lowest level in more than...
StocksCNBC

Santoli's Friday market notes: The inflation mini-panic subsides amid a broad rally for stocks

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics. Estimable follow-through action to yesterday's imperfect bounce. Broad, calm rally — unlike Thursday's jerky, uneven move higher — takes the S&P 500 more than halfway back to the old highs, though also right at a pretty obvious test level for short-term traders.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Friday's Market Minute: Wall Street's Inflation Obsession

This week, U.S. Consumer price inflation for the month of April came in much stronger than expected. Both the headline and core CPI exceeded expectations, triggering a sharp sell-off in equities mid-week. Inflation fears have been stalking the market all month and are showing few signs of easing. Wall Street cannot get inflation out of its head, and the data confirmed investors’ fears of overheating and prompted bets that the Fed could move on rates earlier. While some inflation is good for companies and the market, the latest price data points to the balance moving too far in one direction, creating a potential drag on consumer purchasing power, higher input costs, and lower corporate profits. The debate for many is over, undoubtedly convinced inflation will not be transitory. Corporate America will clearly be passing along the recent commodity cycle-driven price increases onto the consumer.
BusinessNASDAQ

Daily Markets: Inflation, Jobs Data to Set the Tone for Day's Trading

Yesterday’s inflation-related sell-off in U.S. equities spilled over into Asia leaving those indices down across the board today. The 2.5% fall in Japan’s Nikkei led the decline, followed by the 1.7% drop in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the 1.0% move lower in China’s Shanghai Composite. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were largely lower by mid-day trading and U.S. futures point to further declines ahead when those markets open later this morning.
BusinessValueWalk

How Inflation Is Affecting The Hedge Fund Universe

PivotalPath issues a monthly hedge fund performance analysis report, called the Pivotal Point Of View – which tracks roughly 200,000 data points across more than 2,000 institutionally-relevant hedge funds and $2.3T of industry assets. This month, given the focus on inflation and rising interest rates, they have created a special edition looking at what these concerns mean across various hedge find strategies and AUM bands.
Businessraleighnews.net

Foreign fund flows into S. Korean stock market in 5 months

SEOUL, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Foreign fund flowed into the South Korean stock market last month for the first time in five months, central bank data showed Wednesday. Foreign capital inflow into the local stock market amounted to 590 million U.S. dollars in April, the first inflow since November last year, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Businessspglobal.com

Tighter US labor market required for inflation to outstrip Fed's goal

Recovery in the labor market is the key to determining whether inflation will be temporary as unleashed consumer demand on the back of increased COVID-19 vaccinations is pressuring prices upward, economists say. The massive supply of money created to counter a sharp drop in spending during the pandemic is making...
Businessmoneyandmarkets.com

Lumber Market Heralds Inflation’s Arrival

Lumber prices are soaring and keep setting new highs. Lumber futures are up more than 200% since the beginning of the year. This has an inflationary effect on the broader economy. According to Bloomberg: “The lumber rally has lifted the price of an average new single-family home by $35,872 over the past 12 months, according to the National Association of Home Builders.”
Businessjusticenewsflash.com

Inflation Inflation disrupts the market

Institutional changes usually take a while to be fully registered with investors. The biggest topic in the market right now is the potential return around more troublesome levels. Consumer price inflation And the protective measures that investors should take. The underlying trend of inflation is critical to financial markets and...
Businessdallasfed.org

Average Inflation over the Pandemic Avoids 'Base-Effect' Distortions

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic early last year, the nation has seen enormous swings in consumer prices, with extraordinary declines last spring giving way to similarly eye-popping increases as the economy has reopened. These large swings have whipsawed our standard 12-month measures of inflation and made it difficult...
BusinessPosted by
Axios

The bond market's tug of war over inflation

Investors are picking sides in a battle happening in the bond market that is seeing inflation expectations surge higher but nominal U.S. Treasury yields remain low and anchored in a tight range. Why it matters: The disconnect between inflation expectations and the Treasury market could be driving much of the...
MarketsCNBC

Zero-commission trading: Can it save active investing?

Charles Ellis, founder of Greenwich Associates and author of "Winning the Loser's Game," and Dave Nadig, chief investment officer and director of research at ETF Trends and ETF Database, break down how zero-commission trading affects active management. With CNBC's Bob Pisani.