“Carey Watters—Tiny Cuts” opens June 26 at the Museum of Wisconsin Art | By Jennifer Turner

By Judy Steffes
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Bend, Wi – The Museum of Wisconsin Art is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition Carey Watters—Tiny Cuts on view June 26–October 17, 2021 in West Bend. Watters painstakingly cuts cast-off printed materials into thousands of tiny pieces that begin a new life as part of her three-dimensional paper collages. Watters finds inspiration in the histories of saints and the unheralded women who championed feminist causes before they were even acknowledged by society.

