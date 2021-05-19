“Carey Watters—Tiny Cuts” opens June 26 at the Museum of Wisconsin Art | By Jennifer Turner
West Bend, Wi – The Museum of Wisconsin Art is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition Carey Watters—Tiny Cuts on view June 26–October 17, 2021 in West Bend. Watters painstakingly cuts cast-off printed materials into thousands of tiny pieces that begin a new life as part of her three-dimensional paper collages. Watters finds inspiration in the histories of saints and the unheralded women who championed feminist causes before they were even acknowledged by society.www.washingtoncountyinsider.com