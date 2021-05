The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting the public’s opinion on a project in eastern Iowa. Proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 61 from 235th Street, just north of Mediapolis in Des Moines County to one half mile north of Iowa Highway 78 in Louisa County would reconstruct just over five miles of U.S. 61 as a four-lane divided highway. This would also include a new diamond interchange at the Iowa Highway 78/Louisa County Road H-22 intersection just to the east of the current intersection. This project is scheduled during the 2024 construction season.