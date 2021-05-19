Cover-to-Cover Book Club

With The Woman with the Blue Star, Pam Jenoff has written another compelling story about World War II based on true stories of Jews who escaped to the Krakow, Poland, sewers in order to survive. Sadie and her mother and father have already been relocated to the Jewish Quarter in Krakow. But now it is not even safe there. They, along with another family, are led through the sewers by a family friend, Pawel, who is risking his own life to help these families. Sadie’s father slips and falls into the sewer river and they are unable to save him. But the families soldier on and find shelter where they can put together a make-shift home. Pawel continues to support them but food supplies are limited.