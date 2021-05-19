Cover-to-Cover Book Club
Be a part of our Cover-to-Cover Book Club and enjoy a discussion group session with other avid readers in the community. The Mockingbird Branch is open once again and our book club will be moving to that new location and meeting in person from now on. May's book club selection will be "The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek" by Kim Michele Richardson. Check out a physical or digital copy from your library, then come ready to discuss with others at this meeting.