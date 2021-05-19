newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas Society

Texas hires 1st Black director of Longhorn marching band

By JIM VERTUNO
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xrpfM_0a4pPen400

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Texas has hired the first Black director of the Longhorn marching band one month after it announced the band will be required to perform “The Eyes of Texas” school song that has drawn sharp criticism over racist elements in its past.

Cliff Croomes, assistant director of bands at LSU, will take over the Longhorn Band at his alma mater starting June 1, Texas announced Wednesday. He replaces Scott Hanna, who had been in the role since 2015. Croomes is the 15th director of the band that was founded in 1900.

Croomes inherits an ongoing controversy over the decision to keep playing the school song. A group of Texas athletes and students last summer called for the song to be dropped amid racial injustice protests after the killing of George Floyd. School President Jay Hartzell, backed by the Board of Regents, said the song would stay. Some band members had reportedly refused to play it.

A university report in March concluded there was “ no racist intent ” behind the song, despite its roots in early 1900s minstrel shows with musicians often in blackface. The school of music said in April the marching band and pep band will be required to play the song, and a separate band will be created for music students who don’t want to perform it.

Both the report and the announcement that the song would be a band requirement drew fierce criticism from the Texas chapter of the NAACP and other minority activists, as well as some Black state lawmakers.

“I am thrilled to return to my Longhorn roots at The University of Texas at Austin,” Croomes said in a statement released by Texas that did not address the song controversy. “I have a long history with the Longhorn Band, and it’s a dream come true to lead this program.”

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

459K+
Followers
226K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marching Band#The Band#Eyes Of Texas#Band Director#Music Director#Assistant Director#Alma Mater#1st Black#Ap#The University Of Texas#Lsu#The Board Of Regents#The Longhorn Band#Texas Athletes#Bands#Music Students#Musicians#Song#April#Longhorn Marching
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Society
News Break
NAACP
Related
Texas Governmentnews4sanantonio.com

More whispers that Matthew McConaughey may run for Texas Governor

Will he run? That’s the big question. Matthew McConaughey calls Austin home, and he has caught the attention of all Texans by hinting that he might just make a run to unseat current Governor Greg Abbott in November of 2022. Politico, an insider politics publication, claims the Oscar-winning actor is...
Texas SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin offers a 2023 WR from Texas

Wisconsin football is already beginning to send out 2023 offers, and the Badgers are in on a wide receiver from Texas. Earlier today on Twitter, Kaleb Black announced an offer from the Badgers:. Black resided in Spring, Texas and plays his high school football at Klein Oak. Wisconsin is joined...
Austin, TXtexasstandard.org

‘Boss Texas Women’ Tells Stories Of Strength, Inspiration And Fortitude

Texas is known for larger-than-life people. Though some of these iconic people are women, Austinites Casey Chapman-Ross and Kristen Gunn thought that more of them needed to be highlighted. So, they wrote “Boss Texas Women.”. For Chapman-Ross, women like Angelina Eberly exemplify the bosses she’s talking about. “I identify with...
Texas GovernmentHouston Chronicle

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Texas GovernmentPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
keranews.org

5 Things Missing From Asian American History In Texas Schools

Teachers and learning advocates in Texas have long called for greater representation of Asian Americans in classrooms. Now, the conversation is being reopened after the recent rise in Anti-Asian attacks and hate crimes. Educators across the country say bottom line: there’s not enough Asian American history covered in classrooms. So,...
Texas GovernmentNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Houston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Texas SportsSan Marcos Daily Record

Texas State going dancing in Austin Regional of NCAA Tournament

Texas State’s last two days at the Sun Belt tournament didn’t go according to plan, but the Bobcats are still going dancing. The maroon and gold were defeated in the semifinal round of the conference tourney in Troy, Ala., on Friday by No. 1 seed Louisiana, 4-3. They were eliminated from the bracket altogether on Saturday by No. 4 seed South Alabama in eight innings, 4-3. But on Sunday, they were selected to the Austin Regional of the NCAA tournament, getting matched up with Oregon.
Texas SocietyCBS Austin

Summon the courage to go "Over the Edge" for central Texas Make-A-Wish kids!

Make-A-Wish kids show us daily, the courage needed to face extraordinary circumstances. Next month they challenge central Texans to summon their own courage to go "Over the Edge" and rappel from one of the tallest buildings Austin! This adventurous, annual event raises money for make-a-wish, granting the wishes of children with critical illnesses. Ana Kate Partridge and Shawn Partridge joined us to chat about their wish journey, this fundraiser, and how they are paying it forward for other kids.
Texas Businessexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Texas Governmentyourconroenews.com

2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said. The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo,...