As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite had a surge in ratings for their special Blood & Guts episode, as it was #1 for the night in the 18-49 demographic. The show had 1,090,000 viewers and a 0.42 rating (548,000 viewers). The show also had a 0.19 in the 18-34 demographic. It managed to actually beat two of the four networks in 18-49 and it’s also the first week the show won males 35-49 (279,000 viewers), even getting more than WWE RAW (264,000) and Smackdown (223,000). Dynamite was 4th in women 18-49, doubled all of the other shows in men 18-49, was #3 in 18-34, #8 in women 12-34, #1 in men 12-34 and #1 by a lot in 25-54.