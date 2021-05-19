Biden to award Medal of Honor to Korean War hero

It may be largely symbolic, but a bill passed by the Wisconsin Legislature this week brings deserved recognition to the state’s Hmong population. The bill declares tomorrow, May 14, as Hmong-Lao Veterans Day. The date is significant, because on that date in 1975, the final airlift pulled remaining Hmong and Lao veterans out of Laos. Many of them came to the United States, with a large population settling in Wisconsin, including the Coulee Region. Governor Tony Evers will mark the anniversary by signing the legislation into law tomorrow. The proclamation honors the Hmong and Lao forces for fighting alongside U.S. troops in the Vietnam War, and encourages Wisconsin schools to teach their students about the sacrifices made by Hmong troops. In many cases those sacrifices were significant, with these soldiers risking their lives fighting for the U.S. side, but facing possible death sentences if they remained in their homeland. They were not always greeted warmly when they arrived in the United States but have gone on to make significant contributions to their new home. We have seen Hmong serving on our school board and protecting our community as police officers. It is good that our lawmakers have taken time to honor their sacrifices and contributions for making our communities better places to live.