Military

Biden to award Medal of Honor to Korean War hero

By Tom Howell Jr.
Washington Times
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden will award the Medal of Honor on Friday to retired Army Colonel Ralph Puckett Jr. for repeatedly risking enemy fire and refusing evacuation despite grievous injuries during a November 1950 mission in the Korean War. South Korean President Moon Jae-in will attend the medal ceremony as part of...

www.washingtontimes.com
State
Georgia State
#Korean War#Medal Of Honor#Lieutenant Colonel#U S Army#Korean Conflict#President Biden#South Korean#U S Army Ranger Company#Hill 205#The White House#Rangers#The U S Military Academy#Chinese#Soviet#Bravery#Commander#Courageous Example#North Korea#Enemy Fire#Men
Country
South Korea
Military
Military
Military
Politics
Politics
U.S. Politics
White House
White House
Army
Army
