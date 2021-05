A 6-year-old child was hit with a paddle as her mother watched the “hatred” towards her daughter in a graphic video filmed at an elementary school in South Florida.In the footage, the girl can be seen crying and pleading “no, no” as one woman holds her down and another smacks her at least three times.“Finally you understand what’s going on”, one woman can be heard telling the child, while another later says: “Behaving and taking care of the stuff, you don’t keep messing up things.”The principal of the Central Elementary School in Clewiston, Melissa Carter, is under investigation for...