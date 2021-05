Megan Fox turned his head in black, including a light top, while posing under a halo-shaped neon sign. Megan Fox She really looked like an angel when she posed under the halo illuminated with the latest Instagram snaps. The 34-year-old actress visited social media on May 4th and shared two snaps that rocked the black fit. In the photo, she wore a light black tank top and PVC leather pants that adhered to her skin, giving the camera a sultry look.The· Transformers Star dating a locker Machine Gun Kelly, She returned her tufts of crows to the ponytail, allowing several hairs to border both sides of her face.