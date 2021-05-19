Previously unseen video shows 2019 arrest that led to Black motorist's death

Body camera footage from Louisiana state troopers involved in the deadly arrest of a Black man two years ago has been released.

The footage, obtained by the Associated Press, sheds light on the series of events that led to Ronald Greene's death. The arrest is now being looked into as part of a federal civil rights investigation.

Greene was dragged out of his car, stunned and punched by troopers after a lengthy high-speed chase outside of Monroe, La., in 2019.

The AP reported that the chase leading to Greene's arrest took place at speeds over 115 mph.

"We got to do something. He’s going to kill somebody," Trooper Dakota DeMoss said as he chased Greene's car, according to the the footage.

When police pull him over, troopers begin to "beat the ever-living f--- out of" Greene, according to commentary a trooper involved in the incident made to a colleague, according to the AP.

"I’m scared!" Greene has can be heard repeatedly telling the troopers throughout the footage as he apologizes.

"I’m your brother!" Greene tells the officers.

The troopers in return utter a string of profanities, calling Greene a "stupid motherf---—."

According to the AP, Louisiana law enforcement have offered differing accounts as to the cause of Greene's death, initially telling his family it was a result of a car crash into a tree. They later said it was the result of a struggle between him and police.

"I hope this guy ain’t got f------ AIDS," the AP reports one of the troopers can be heard saying during the 46-minute video .

Greene was left facedown on his stomach for about 9 minutes, the footage shows.

"They murdered him," Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, told the AP Wednesday. "It was set out, it was planned."

She added, "He didn’t have a chance. Ronnie didn’t have a chance. He wasn’t going to live to tell about it."

The family has filed a federal wrongful-death lawsuit against the troopers, claiming they "brutalized" Greene and "left him beaten, bloodied and in cardiac arrest."

The exact cause of Greene’s death remains unclear, the AP reported.

Louisiana State Police Capt. Nick Manale told The Hill the body camera footage was prematurely released, noting that the case remains under review by federal and state authorities.

"The premature public release of investigative files and video evidence in this case is not authorized and was not obtained through official sources," Manale said. "LSP is confident in the judicial system and fair review of this incident and continues to offer our full cooperation."

He continued, "Unauthorized release of evidence undermines the investigative process and compromises the fair and impartial outcome for the Greene family, LSP employees, and the community."