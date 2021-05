Vaccinations are picking up pace in the European Union, a stunning turnaround after the bloc’s immunization drive stalled for months. On average over the past week, nearly 3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were being administered each day in the EU, a group of 27 nations, according to Our World in Data, a University of Oxford database. Adjusted for population, the rate is roughly equivalent to the number of shots given daily in the United States, where demand has been falling.