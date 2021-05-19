Altabancorp : Voting agreement (Form 8-K)

Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On May 18, 2021, AltabancorpTM (the 'Company') and its wholly owned subsidiary, AltabankTM, a Utah state-chartered bank, entered into a Plan and Agreement of Merger (the 'Merger Agreement') with Glacier Bancorp, Inc., a Montana corporation ('GBCI'), and its wholly owned subsidiary, Glacier Bank, a Montana state-chartered bank. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, the Company will merge with and into GBCI, with GBCI as the surviving entity (the 'Holding Company Merger'). Immediately thereafter, Altabank will merge with and into Glacier Bank, with Glacier Bank surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of GBCI (the 'Bank Merger').