S&W Seed Co. (Nasdaq: SANW) beat out Wall Street consensus estimates for its performance in the first quarter of 2021 as it moves into its busiest part of the year. The Longmont-based producer of crop seeds posted revenues of $32.38 million and an adjusted loss of 5 cents per share in its earnings report Thursday morning. Those figures beat consensus estimates by $4.38 million and 4 cents per share, respectively, according to data compiled by finance site Seeking Alpha.