Falconswap (FSW) Trading Down 42.5% Over Last Week

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 10 hours ago

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Falconswap has traded 42.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Falconswap has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $147,878.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

