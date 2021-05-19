Falconswap (FSW) Trading Down 42.5% Over Last Week

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. DREP [old] has a market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.