Manchester-based B-North, the challenger developing an SME lending bank for the United Kingdom, has hired five more professionals to support its finance and risk departments. David Travis has joined as B-North’s Secretary and General Counsel, Andrea Harrison will be serving as Head of Financial Reporting and Control; Simon Nicholson has been appointed as Risk and Compliance Manager; Faye Comerford is the new Financial Crime Manager and Deputy Money Laundering Reporting Manager; and Sarah Hewitt will be now be working as Underwriter, Credit Risk.