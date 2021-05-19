BitCapitalVendor Market Capitalization Tops $2.19 Million (BCV)

newsbreak-logo
By Emily Schoerning
 10 hours ago

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 23% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $399,215.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

