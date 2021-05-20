newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Canceled Again: Josh Hawley Receives 0% Support From GOP Voters in 2024 Poll

By Michael Luciano
mediaite.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a way-too-early Morning Consult/Politico poll of the 2024 election, 0% of registered voters said they would vote for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) in the 2024 Republican presidential primary. The first term senator is believed to have presidential aspirations, though he faces the same obstacle as other potential GOP hopefuls in the next presidential election: the continued popularity of Donald Trump among the GOP base and his refusal to rule out another run.

www.mediaite.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Brianna Keilar
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Voters#Gop Voters#Republican Primary Voters#Sen Ted Cruz#Presidential Primary#Registered Voters#Trump Classic#Pro Trump#Simon Schuster#Cnn#Sen Josh Hawley#Hawley Polling#Senator Hawley#Poll#State Mike Pompeo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Georgia GovernmentPosted by
TheWeek

Georgia lieutenant governor who clashed with Trump is foregoing re-election to focus on 'GOP 2.0'

The battle for the Republican Party's future is ongoing, and Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) aims to be a part of it, albeit in a different role. Duncan, who clashed with former President Donald Trump over the latter's false claims of widespread voter fraud in Georgia's presidential election, announced Monday that he won't seek re-election next year and will instead focus his energy on building a national organization he is calling "GOP 2.0." "The national events of the last six months have deeply affected my family in ways I would have never imagined when I first asked for their support to run for lieutenant governor in 2017," Duncan said in a statement.
Maryland GovernmentPeople

Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan Says Republicans Ousting Rep. Liz Cheney 'Was a Mistake'

Add Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to the list of Republican officials who are upset over their party voting Rep. Liz Cheney out of her leadership position last week. "I think it was a mistake," Hogan, 64, told CNN's State of the Union on Sunday. "Liz Cheney is a solid conservative Republican who voted with [President Donald Trump] 93 percent of the time. I thought she just stood up and told the truth and said exactly what she thought."
Presidential ElectionThe New Yorker

How Pramila Jayapal Views the Biden Administration

As Joe Biden laid out a grand vision for his Presidency, in a speech before Congress late last month, cameras caught Representative Pramila Jayapal standing and applauding. Behind her face mask, she later told an aide, she was smiling. This was not the Joe Biden whom progressives like Jayapal expected to see when he meandered out of the Democratic pack and vanquished their champions, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, in last year’s primaries. That was the avuncular centrist who persuaded enough voters that he was the safe choice to beat Donald Trump in November. But this Joe Biden is going much, much bigger. As Jayapal said, “President Biden has risen to the moment, and I really do give him an ‘A’ in what he’s done so far. It’s been bold, it’s been progressive, it’s been what the country needs.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Graham: 'I accept the results of the election'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Monday that he accepts the results of the 2020 election, and urged Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, to focus on the upcoming midterm where the party wants to win back control of Congress. “I accept the results of the election. ... 2020 is...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

The GOP cancels Liz Cheney

Like many things in American politics, the phrase “cancel culture” has been so roundly abused and over-applied that it has been rendered rather meaningless. It has become a catchall on the right for virtually any sanction applied to one’s ally. Social media companies declining to allow former president Donald Trump...
Utah GovernmentSalt Lake Tribune

‘The Rundown’: Romney accosted Hawley following Capitol attack

Good Wednesday morning, Utah! Thanks for reading “The Rundown”. Got a news tip? Some interesting political gossip? Just want to chat about politics? Send me an email or find me on Twitter @SchottHappens. Get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for free here. Mitt Romney...
Presidential ElectionRocky Mount Telegram

Don't forget, GOP tried to overturn the election

America prefers to look forward rather than back. We’re a land of second acts. We move on. This can be a strength. We don’t get bogged down in outmoded traditions, old grudges, obsolete ways of thinking. We constantly reinvent. We love innovation and disruption. The downside is a collective amnesia...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Mitt Romney Screamed ‘You Have Caused This!’ at Hawley Amid Capitol Riot: WaPo

As lawmakers were evacuated during the Jan. 6 insurrection, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) screamed, “You have caused this!” at Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), according to a Washington Post profile of Hawley. The Post chronicled Hawley’s rise, with former allies expressing shock at his transformation from potential conservative reformer to election fraud-pushing demagogue. Ex-Missouri Sen. John Danforth said he felt “responsible for Josh Hawley being in the Senate” and encouraging Hawley to run for office was the “greatest mistake” of his life. An undergrad advisor at Stanford said he was “deeply disturbed” by his former student’s role in the insurrection. The Post’s profile described Hawley—who raised a supportive fist to Jan. 6 protesters in a now infamous photo—as the “face of a movement built on the lie that the 2020 election was fraudulent.”
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Kamala's historical unpopularity threatens the 2024 odds for Democrats

The Democratic Party better hope Joe Biden hangs on for dear life until the next presidential election because otherwise, it's safe to assume that a President Ron DeSantis would succeed him. YouGov is out with the latest numbers on Kamala Harris, and apparently, our vice president, the presumptive 2024 nominee should Biden not run, is historically and shockingly unpopular.
Congress & CourtsOpensecrets.org

GOP senators swear off ‘woke’ corporate PAC dollars

Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) renounced corporate PAC contributions, several months after nearly 100 corporations announced plans to sever PAC support for the pair of lawmakers following their objections to the legitimacy of November’s presidential election. The GOP senators’ no-corporate PAC pledges are the latest manifestations of...
CelebritiesBillboard

Watch Randy Rainbow Channel Judy Garland to Slam Josh Hawley & The GOP

Randy Rainbow has a bone to pick with the Republican Party, and he's evoking a classic song by Judy Garland to help get his point across. On Monday (May 10), Rainbow shared his latest parody video, "Clang, Clang, Clang Went Josh Hawley!" In the clip, set to the tune of Garland's "The Trolley Song" from the 1944 Christmas movie musical Meet Me in St. Louis, Rainbow lashes out against the senator from Missouri, along with many of his fellow Republican colleagues, for acting as what he calls "crackpot villains."
Presidential Electiontucson.com

National Opinion: What’s the GOP today? A party obsessed with ‘woke supremacy,’ cancel culture and voter suppression

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. Every major U.S. city has that one radio station that catered to the Black community. In Detroit during the 1980s, that was 97.9 WJLB. The station’s morning show provided the soundtrack many of us listened to as we got ready for the day, and one classic in particular could usually be heard: “Wake Up Everybody” by Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes.
Virginia GovernmentPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Poll concludes most Virginia voters identify as moderate, though majority support Democrat policies

Virginia voters in a recent poll ranked themselves as moderate, with a slightly conservative lean, but indicated support of more progressive legislation. The poll, released last week by Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center for Civic Leadership, could be a thermometer for the upcoming November election. Virginia voters ranked themselves an...