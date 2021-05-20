Canceled Again: Josh Hawley Receives 0% Support From GOP Voters in 2024 Poll
In a way-too-early Morning Consult/Politico poll of the 2024 election, 0% of registered voters said they would vote for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) in the 2024 Republican presidential primary. The first term senator is believed to have presidential aspirations, though he faces the same obstacle as other potential GOP hopefuls in the next presidential election: the continued popularity of Donald Trump among the GOP base and his refusal to rule out another run.www.mediaite.com