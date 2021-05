Hong Kong is a beautiful city, and the temples in Hong Kong are part of the city’s beauty and culture. Hong Kong can be such a busy and stressful place. However, visiting a Hong Kong temple is one way to enjoy some calm and peace, even if not to worship. There are so many famous temples in Hong Kong which attract many people each year. But there are also more obscure temples besides the famous tourist spots worthy of a visit. The beautiful architecture and the tranquillity within is a respite from the hectic urban life of Hong Kong. For a moment of Zen and traditional culture away from busy city life, check out one of these temples in Hong Kong.