Valley Brook Capital Group Has $424,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleValley Brook Capital Group grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in American Tower were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

