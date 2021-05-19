newsbreak-logo
Anger at double standard as white man filmed driving away from police stop

By Gustaf Kilander
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1efJGK_0a4pIdaS00

Social media users called out the racial double standard in North American policing after a white man in Canada was able to drive away from a cop, at one point hitting the officer with his truck, before he was arrested without incurring any serious injury.

The 46-year-old man from Grand Praire in Alberta in western Canada is now facing four charges after he drove off from police before being arrested.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that around 5.14pm on Tuesday, a man in a pickup truck was pulled over for stunting, driving in a way that could distract, startle, or interfere with others.

Police said the man was pulled over again a few blocks away for the same offence. After he recieved a ticket during the second traffic stop, he drove a way, hitting the officer as he went, according to RCMP.

The officer followed the truck, pulling it over for the third time as other officers were called to the scene. The driver was arrested and taken into custody. RCMP said they found bear spray in the truck.

The driver has been charged with four offences, including assault, possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public, and two stunting charges.

He was later released from custody and is set to appear in court on 21 July.

In videos posted to social media that RCMP said “are believed to relate” to the traffic stops, a man can be seen berating someone he refers to as a police officer.

The video appears to have been filmed by a woman in the front passenger seat of the truck. When the video starts, the man behind the wheel can be seen flipping off an officer approaching the truck.

The man is talking to someone on the phone who’s with the RCMP, CTV News Edmonton reported . On the phone, the driver says he was pulled over for yelling and again for flipping off the officer.

“I’m waiting for your boss to come,” the man tells the officer outside his closed window. “F*** off and get in your car.”

The man behind the wheel then partially rolls down his window, and yells: “You’re a f***ing little b****. Give me my ticket and go f*** yourself, you goofball f***ing fa****. F*** you!”

At this point, the man drives off. “F*** off, you bitch!” he yells. “You’re a f****** clown.”

A woman in the passenger seat notes that the officer said he was hit by the truck.

“You just hit me,” she says mockingly.

“He’s got his gun on me now!” the driver yells as he’s pulled over once again. The officer breaks the driverside window and pulls the man out of the vehicle.

“He’s tripping balls!” the driver shouts. “Help me!”

“What are you doing? He didn’t do anything!” the woman says.

The Twitter user who posted the video wrote that the man “did more than enough to be murdered by law enforcement if he was a native Black American”.

Another user responded : “Without question, black male or female/native American would’ve died that day. We have no privilege to curse out law enforcement, and only be arrested.”

One Twitter user wrote : “Gawd, white people live in an entirely different world.”

Some social media users compared the interaction with Canadian police with that of US officers in North Carolina, who fatally shot 42-year-old Andrew Brown, a black man, on 21 April.

Police claim Mr Brown tried to ram officers with his car and a district attorney said the police killing was justified.

The attorneys representing Mr Brown’s family claim his hands were visible and that he had been ambushed by the police, but posed no threat to them when he was shot.

RCMP told CTV News that they could provide no further information as the legal proceeding is ongoing.

The Independent

The Independent

