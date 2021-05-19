newsbreak-logo
Police no longer investigating death of 22-year-old Raleigh woman as homicide

WRAL News
WRAL News
 9 hours ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Police said Wednesday that they are no longer investigating the death of 22-year-old Amber Lightsey as a homicide. Lightsey was found dead Sunday night in a car parked off North Rogers Lane and New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. Officials have not yet released her cause of death.

