Here's Why Cleveland-Cliffs And US Steel Are Moving

By Henry Khederian
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 9 hours ago

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) and United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) shares are trading lower by 6% and 5%, respectively, Wednesday in sympathy with the broader market as investors weigh the Fed's April minutes. Inflation and concerns of future rate hikes have weighed on investor sentiment recently. Cleveland-Cliffs is an independent iron...

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

