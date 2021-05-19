Here's Why Cleveland-Cliffs And US Steel Are Moving

Cleveland-Cliffs stock (NYSE: CLF) has seen an impressive rise of 135% in the last six months and now trades at $20 per share. After the stock saw a sharp fall in early 2020 with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic leading to a drop in steel prices, the stock has rallied from $8.50 to $20 in the last six months. This rise was driven by a sharp recovery in the global steel prices during this time, as the gradual lifting of lockdowns has led to expectations of faster economic recovery and higher steel demand. Economic stimulus packages announced in the U.S. and other economies are also expected to aid the demand for steel from the construction and automobile sectors. Also, with the lifting of lockdowns, the company’s operations are getting back on track and shipments are likely to rise as supply constraints ease. Shipments will also receive a sharp boost in 2021 following the acquisition of ArcelorMittal’s U.S. operations in late 2020. That the steel industry is slowly getting back on track is clear from the rise in capacity utilization levels. The U.S. raw steel capacity utilization for the week ending 8th May 2021 was 78%, which is significantly higher than the 55.4% recorded in the prior year period, which indicates that there are strong signs of a rebound in activity in the steel sector. Additionally, global iron ore prices have also shot up from $120/ton to $220/ton in the last six months due to expectations of higher demand and stimulus packages.