Dogecoin has rebounded by more than 31% on the back of news that it will be listed on the Coinbase exchange and that Elon Musk is working on ways to make it greener. The so-called “memecoin” had crashed earlier this week, falling from a high of $0.71 on Saturday (May 8) to $0.36 yesterday. But the dual announcements helped push it back up to above $0.50, even as other cryptos continued to fall or experienced much smaller rises.