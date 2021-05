After a number of delays, the official reunion special of the Friends cast will be debuting on HBO Max later this month, with the streaming service offering the first tease of the event that has been decades in the making. Not only will the special see the original cast coming together to look back on the sitcom, it will also see a number of special guests sharing insight not only into how the series came to life, but also the personal impact it has left on them all these years later. Check out the first teaser trailer for Friends: The Reunion above before it debuts on HBO Max on May 27th.