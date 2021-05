To better support prospective Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander high school graduates, the University of Hawaiʻi and its partners, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and the Native Hawaiian Education Association, are sponsoring a virtual college application webinar. Participants registered for the UH College Application ʻAha on May 19 or May 26 at 6 p.m. will also be eligible to win $500 scholarships, two of which will be awarded each night.