The Dare County Department of Health and Human Services reported 3 new cases of COVID-19 on May 8. One was a male non-resident between the ages of 25-49 and two were female residents, one between the ages of 18-24 and one between 25 and 49. Of the 3,182 total cases reported here since the outset of the pandemic in March 2020, women have accounted for a slight majority of cases (52%) compared to 48% for men.