newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee Crime & Safety

Police: Man shot, killed in North Nashville

By Caroline Sutton
Posted by 
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dO87d_0a4pFvC500

Metro police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in the Buena Vista neighborhood.

Officers said 38-year-old Douglas Crawley was walking in an alley near his apartment on Ninth Avenue N. to Delta Avenue, where he spoke with a man driving a dark-colored SUV on Tuesday night. Around 10 p.m., the driver fired multiple shots at Crawley, who then ran back toward his apartment. He collapsed in the front yard and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The investigation remains ongoing as Metro police say the motive is not yet known. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

3K+
Followers
961
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buena Vista, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Front Man#Metro North#North Nashville#Metro Police#Ninth Avenue N#Delta Avenue#Walking#Multiple Shots#Driving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Tennessee Crime & SafetyWSMV

One critically injured in Madison shooting

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person has been arrested after a shooting in Madison on Saturday, according to court records. Metro Police arrested Esdras J. Garcia, 18, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault after he is accused of shooting Niquo Johnson and shooting at a juvenile female who is her girlfriend.
Tennessee Crime & Safetyfox17.com

Police identify 44-year-old killed in Middle Tennessee crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police have identified a 44-year-old who died following a crash on Sunday. Rolando Mendez, 44, died from injuries sustained in the three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Profit Drive just before noon on Sunday. Mendez and another driver were transported to...
Tennessee Governmentwgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Resident WANTED for Nashville Fatal Shooting on I-24

Metro Homicide Unit detectives in Nashville have sworn out a criminal homicide warrant for a Rutherford County resident. The warrant charges 31-year-old Eddie Fitzgerald Newsom with May 10’s fatal shooting of 36-year-old Tony Williams under the Harding Place Bridge that crosses over I-24 in Davidson County. The investigation, being led...
Florida GovernmentCitrus County Chronicle

Tennessee judge releases fugitive accused of burning down Floral City's Sleepy Hollow Resort

Before authorities could return Joseph Bubb to Citrus County for him to face accusations he burnt down a busy Floral City bar and restaurant, a Tennessee judge set him free. According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, which has been coordinating Bubb’s extradition from the Carter County Detention Center in Elizabethton, Tennessee, the Floral City 62-year-old was released May 10.