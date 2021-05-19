newsbreak-logo
Illinois Business

Column: After ‘a lot of soul searching,’ Dorri McWhorter is leaving YWCA for Chicago’s YMCA — the group’s first woman, first Black CEO

By Heidi Stevens, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 10 hours ago
Dorri McWhorter will become the new CEO for the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago. Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune

Dorri McWhorter, the CEO of YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago, is leaving the organization at the end of June to helm the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago. She’ll be the first woman and first Black CEO of Chicago’s YMCA.

“Isn’t that crazy?” McWhorter said Wednesday. “It’s 2021 and we’re still making firsts.”

McWhorter, widely revered in Chicago as a champion for women, said it took “a lot of soul searching” for her to make the jump from YWCA, the oldest women-focused social service organization in Chicago, to the YMCA, an organization originally founded for men only.

“I’m absolutely an advocate for women and for any marginalized people,” McWhorter said. “And YWCA gave me the greatest platform to speak to that. But that’s who I am. I bring that into the organizations I belong to, so I’ll be advocating for women, for people of color, for any marginalized group, wherever I go.”

Columns are opinion content that reflect the views of the writers.

The previous YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago CEO, Richard Malone, stepped down from the role in November 2020, and board member James Hayes has been serving as interim CEO. An eight-person committee unanimously nominated McWhorter after a national search for a full-time replacement.

McWhorter said the YMCA has a proud history in Chicago.

The Wabash YMCA in Bronzeville, she noted, is the birthplace of Black History Month.

Historian Carter G. Woodson, a University of Chicago alum, founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History during meetings at the Wabash Y in 1915, laying the foundation for Negro History and Literature Week, which evolved into Negro History Week , which became the federally decreed Black History Month in 1976.

“And the YMCA was often a place where people of color could stay during a time when they didn’t have any other options,” McWhorter said.

Indeed, as Oscar winner Mia Neal pointed out in her acceptance speech last month, Northwestern University barred Black students — including her grandfather James Holland — from living on campus as recently as the early ’60s.

The YMCA that most likely housed Holland was on Emerson Street in Evanston, a longtime hub for Evanston’s Black community before it was torn down in 1980, according to historian Dino Robinson, director of Evanston’s Shorefront Legacy Center and author of the 2004 book, “Gatherings: The History and Activities of the Emerson Street Branch YMCA, Evanston, Illinois.”

As an aside, McWhorter earned her MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Business.

“A key question for me,” McWhorter said, “is how do we integrate that past and honor that past, but also do that in a relevant way that brings us into the present and moves us forward?”

The YMCA focuses, above all, on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, McWhorter said. She plans to stay aligned to that mission, but expand it to meet the needs of a population recovering from a devastating pandemic.

“Healthy living goes beyond the physical,” she said. “It goes into mental health. Recreation has always been a strong part of the YMCA, but there’s a mental well-being factor that’s been heightened because of the pandemic. When we think about what’s needed in the world today, mental health resources are absolutely a part of that.”

Indeed.

When the 69-year-old High Ridge YMCA closed in January , hundreds of members and neighbors protested the closure, lamenting the loss of a community gathering spot that provided affordable child care, ample after-school programming and critical swim lessons for a neighborhood that borders Lake Michigan.

I asked McWhorter if the YMCA planned to shift attention from older, urban YMCA buildings in favor of newer, suburban Y’s — a concern I heard from dozens of sources and readers when I was writing about the High Ridge Y closing.

She said she’d like to see the Y tailor the size and offerings of it locations to different communities, rather than choose what type of communities they move into or out of.

“The YMCA needs to serve people across demographics,” she said. “We want it to work for all people.”

Her new gig starts Aug. 2. I’m eager to see where she takes the Y — and Chicago.

“It’s interesting,” she said. “You’ve got these two long-standing brands that grew up providing services and evolving services over time. Now we’re in a new world — whether you want to call in post-pandemic or mid-pandemic or something else. It’s a new world. And this is the time to do things in a different way. I’m glad the Y is seeing the opportunity to bring in perspective and leadership that can do things in a different way.”

