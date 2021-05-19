Special Weather Statement issued for Coleman, Concho, Runnels by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 18:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Coleman; McCulloch; San Saba The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Brown County in west central Texas Southeastern Coleman County in west central Texas McCulloch County in west central Texas Northwestern San Saba County in west central Texas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 615 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brady Lake, or 8 miles southwest of Brady, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Brady Lake around 625 PM CDT. Brady around 630 PM CDT. Rochelle and Lohn around 640 PM CDT. Placid around 650 PM CDT. Mercury around 655 PM CDT. Winchell around 700 PM CDT. Elm Grove around 705 PM CDT. Brookesmith around 710 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Whon, Us-283 Near The Mcculloch- Coleman County Line, Milburn, Fife, Indian Creek and The Intersection Of Us-190 And Ranch Road 1311. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH