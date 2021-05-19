newsbreak-logo
Coleman County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coleman, Concho, Runnels by NWS

weather.gov
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coleman; Concho; Runnels SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN COLEMAN SOUTHEASTERN RUNNELS AND CENTRAL CONCHO COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 334 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Eden, moving northeast at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Eden, Ivie Reservoir Near Concho Park Marina, Leaday, Millersview, The Intersection Of Ranch Road 1929 And Ranch Road 2134 and The Intersection Of Us-83 And Ranch Road 765.

alerts.weather.gov
