newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dolores County, CO

Wind Advisory issued for Central Yampa River Basin, Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS

weather.gov
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Yampa River Basin, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River and Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Moffat County, CO
County
Dolores County, CO
County
San Miguel County, CO
City
Yampa, CO
County
Montrose County, CO
County
Rio Blanco County, CO
County
Montezuma County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yampa River#Four Corners#Extreme Weather#Wind Advisory#Central Yampa River Basin#Upper Dolores River#South Winds#Gusts#Gusty Winds#Mdt#Target Area#Tree Limbs#Wind Blown Dust#Severity#Secure Outdoor Objects#Paradox Valley#Unsecured Objects#Driving#Respiratory Illnesses#Exercise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Heart Disease
News Break
NWS
Related
Gunnison County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Gunnison River Valley, West Elk and Sawatch Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Upper Gunnison River Valley; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1252 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gunnison, moving northwest at 5 mph. Pea to 1/2 inch size hail may accumulate along Route 135. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Gunnison and Almont. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 50 in Colorado between mile markers 156 and 165. Colorado 135 between mile markers 1 and 24.
Delta County, COweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 14:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley; Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 11 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.
Delta County, COweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley; Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.
San Miguel County, COThe Daily Planet

‘We get diddlysquat’

“Pop and drop,” forecasters call it. It’s a storm in name only: dark clouds, perhaps a rumble or two of thunder (the ‘popping’ sound), maybe a few sheets of rain. It’s the sort of weather pattern — weather holding pattern — that southwestern Colorado is in right now, and Tom Renwick, a forecaster in the National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office, doesn’t see it changing anytime soon.
Colorado Governmentksjd.org

KSJD Local Newscast - May 13, 2021

The entirety of Montezuma County is in either the highest or second highest level of drought, according to data released on Thursday by the US Drought Monitor. Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed more than a dozen bills into law this week, including one allowing residents to have their bodies turned into garden soil after they die.
Moffat County, COweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Little Snake, White River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Little Snake; White River RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 200 AND 202 Winds are diminishing and relative humidity is beginning to recover. Critical fire weather criteria are no longer being met so will let the Red Flag Warning expire as scheduled.
Dolores County, COweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will likely become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.
Delta County, COweather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 02:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 9500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 9500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts above 11,000 feet. * WHERE...Portions of northwest, southwest and west central Colorado. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel may be very difficult over higher mountain passes. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Delta County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 10:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 11:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Grand Valley; Grand and Battlement Mesas; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN DELTA AND NORTH CENTRAL MESA COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 AM MDT At 1030 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles northwest of Palisade to near Grand Junction to 19 miles southeast of Fruita. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. A 48 mph gust was recorded at Grand Junction Airport. Locations impacted include Grand Junction, Palisade, De Beque, Mesa, Skyway, Cameo, Fruitvale, Molina, Clifton, Orchard Mesa, Whitewater and Redlands. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 28 and 63. U.S. Highway 50 in Colorado between mile markers 32 and 55. Colorado 65 between mile markers 30 and 61. Colorado 141 between mile markers 145 and 162.
Mesa County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grand Valley, Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Locally heavy rainfall is also possible with this storm. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grand Valley; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN MESA COUNTY UNTIL 530 PM MDT At 446 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles south of Fruita, or 13 miles southwest of Grand Junction, moving north at 20 mph. Frequent cloud to ground lightning, pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Grand Junction, Fruita, Glade Park, Redlands and Orchard Mesa. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 16 and 29. U.S. Highway 50 in Colorado between mile markers 32 and 33.
Moffat County, COweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Little Snake, White River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-01 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Little Snake; White River FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 200 AND 202 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 200 Little Snake Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 202 White River Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...11 to 17 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for rapid ignition and spread of fires.