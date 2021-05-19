newsbreak-logo
Moffat County, CO

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Yampa River Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Lower Yampa River Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah, Eastern Uinta Basin, Arches/Grand Flat and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Lower Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday. For the second Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.

alerts.weather.gov
