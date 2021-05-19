Wind Advisory issued for Lower Yampa River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 16:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Grand Valley; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN MESA COUNTY UNTIL 615 PM MDT At 534 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near the Redlands in between Fruita and Grand Junction, moving northeast at 15 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Grand Junction, Fruita, Redlands, Fruitvale and Orchard Mesa. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 18 and 34. U.S. Highway 50 in Colorado between mile markers 32 and 33.