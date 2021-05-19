Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crane, Pecos, Upton by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crane; Pecos; Upton The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pecos County in southwestern Texas Crane County in western Texas Western Upton County in western Texas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 335 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast of Grandfalls, or 17 miles west of Crane, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Crane, McCamey, King Mountain, Cordona Lake and Crane County Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov