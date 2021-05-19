newsbreak-logo
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crane, Pecos, Upton by NWS

weather.gov
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crane; Pecos; Upton The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pecos County in southwestern Texas Crane County in western Texas Western Upton County in western Texas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 335 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast of Grandfalls, or 17 miles west of Crane, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Crane, McCamey, King Mountain, Cordona Lake and Crane County Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Severe Flooding#Severe Weather#Heavy Flooding#Texas Flooding#Flash Flooding#Crane Pecos#Crane Mccamey#Northeastern Pecos County#Crane County Airport#Storm#Heavy Rainfall#Expect Wind Damage#Hail Damage#Severe Certainty#Immediate Severity#Quarter Size Hail#Western Texas#Target Area
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS AND CENTRAL TERRELL COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM CDT At 458 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Sanderson, moving east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Terrell County Gas Plant. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas.
Glasscock County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glasscock, Midland, Reagan, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Glasscock; Midland; Reagan; Upton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN GLASSCOCK...SOUTHEASTERN MIDLAND...NORTHERN REAGAN AND NORTHEASTERN UPTON COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM CDT At 623 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking multiple strong thunderstorms 14 miles north of Rankin, moving northeast at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Garden City, Saint Lawrence, Stiles and Midkiff.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Upton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN UPTON COUNTY At 731 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rankin, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rankin. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Texas Carsweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Pecos The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Brewster County in southwestern Texas South Central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Central Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1120 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport.
Crane County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crane, Upton, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crane; Upton; Ward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL PECOS SOUTHEASTERN WARD...SOUTHERN CRANE AND SOUTHWESTERN UPTON COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM CDT At 819 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles southeast of Grandfalls, or 22 miles southwest of Crane, moving east at 30 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Crane, McCamey, Imperial Reservoir, Crane County Airport, Upton County Airport, Imperial, King Mountain and Cordona Lake. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western and southwestern Texas.
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Davis Mountains Foothills, Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davis Mountains Foothills; Pecos SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL PECOS AND NORTHERN BREWSTER COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM CDT At 542 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 25 miles southwest of Fort Stockton, moving northeast at 15 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sierra Madera. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas.
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Reeves County Plains, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pecos; Reeves County Plains; Ward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PECOS...EAST CENTRAL REEVES AND CENTRAL WARD COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 8 miles east of Barstow, or 15 miles east of Pecos, moving north at 5 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Barstow, Pyote and B F Goodrich Testing Track. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 47 and 72. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western and southwestern Texas.
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Davis Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Midland. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Chisos Basin; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Lower Brewster County; Pecos SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN PECOS...WESTERN BREWSTER AND SOUTHEASTERN JEFF DAVIS COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM CDT At 828 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Alpine-Casparis Municipal Airport to Terlingua. Movement was east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms, with localized blowing dust. Locations impacted include Alpine, Panther Junction, Big Bend National Park, Alpine-Casparis Municipal Airport, Chisos Basin, Study Butte, Persimmon Gap, Marathon, Terlingua, Terlingua Ranch Lodge, Santiago Peak, Elephant Mountain Wildlife Management Area, Terlingua Ranch Airport and Elephant Mountain.
Glasscock County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Glasscock, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Glasscock; Upton The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Crane County in western Texas Ector County in western Texas Western Glasscock County in western Texas Midland County in western Texas Northwestern Reagan County in western Texas Upton County in western Texas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 817 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Midland, Odessa, Rankin, Greenwood, Garden City, Goldsmith, Midland International Air and Space Port, West Odessa, Midkiff, Skywest Airport, Cotton Flat, Spraberry, Warfield, Midland Airpark, Pleasant Farms, Saint Lawrence, Odessa Schlemeyer Field, Stiles and Best.