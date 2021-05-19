newsbreak-logo
Untuckit Sees Sales Bump as Pandemic Wanes

By Jean E. Palmieri
WWD
 9 hours ago
It wasn’t easy trying to sell button-down shirts during the pandemic when everyone was at home wearing sweatpants and T-shirts. Just ask the Untuckit founders. “It’s not a secret that we struggled like everyone during the pandemic,” said Chris Riccobono, who founded Untuckit in 2011 with his Columbia Business School classmate Aaron Sanandres to offer a casual shirt that would look good untucked. “We make a button-down shirt when everyone was buying athleisure. We had 86 stores — 35 that opened in 2019, two in England — and people weren’t going into the stores.”

