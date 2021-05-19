Untuckit Sees Sales Bump as Pandemic Wanes

Bar soaps are making a comeback. The old-school staple isn’t the harsh formula of yore. Now they’re chock full of skin-loving ingredients that will leave your complexion clean, hydrated and nourished. And the best natural bar soaps are leading the pack. Options abound, so you can find the best natural bar soap for your skin type. For example, those with thirsty complexions should look for mega moisturizers like shea butter, coconut oil and olive oil on the ingredients list, while sensitive skin types should seek out calming and anti-inflammatory ingredients like shea butter and aloe vera. Oily or acne-prone skin will appreciate detoxing ingredients like activated charcoal to draw out excess oil, dirt and impurities from pores. No matter your cleansing preference, you’ll be sure to find one that works for you with these best natural bar soaps.