L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) today announced its Board of Directors has unanimously approved a plan to separate the company into two independent, public companies: Bath & Body Works, one of the world's leading bath, body and home fragrance retailers, and Victoria's Secret, including Victoria's Secret Lingerie, PINK and Victoria's Secret Beauty, a leading retailer of intimates and beauty products. The company expects to create these companies through a tax-free spin-off of Victoria's Secret to L Brands' shareholders. The spin-off will enable each company to maximize management focus and financial flexibility to thrive in an evolving retail environment and deliver profitable growth.