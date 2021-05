BRISTOL - The Bristol co-op boy lacrosse team took on one of its biggest challenges of the season Tuesday, hosting undefeated Wethersfield. Playing in just their fifth game of the season, the inexperienced Bristol team fell 16-5 to the surging Eagles whose offense dominated possession for much of the contest. Junior Andrew Spina led the Bristol scoring with three goals in the game while sophomore goaltender Max Stavens notched fives on a day when he faced an onslaught of shots.