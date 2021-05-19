Berlin Zoo Says its Young Polar Bear's Parents Are Siblings, Clerical Error Led to Breeding Match
Genetic testing has revealed that Hertha, a popular polar bear at Tierpark Berlin Zoo, is the product of an accidental breeding between siblings, according to the German zoo. On Tuesday, the Berlin Zoo released a statement claiming that a clerical error at the Moscow Zoo left a female polar bear named Tonja listed as the daughter of the wrong parents. Tonja went on to mate with Berlin's male polar bear Wolodja, according to CNN. The pair produced Hertha, who was born in December 2018.people.com