newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Berlin Zoo Says its Young Polar Bear's Parents Are Siblings, Clerical Error Led to Breeding Match

By Vanessa Etienne
People
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGenetic testing has revealed that Hertha, a popular polar bear at Tierpark Berlin Zoo, is the product of an accidental breeding between siblings, according to the German zoo. On Tuesday, the Berlin Zoo released a statement claiming that a clerical error at the Moscow Zoo left a female polar bear named Tonja listed as the daughter of the wrong parents. Tonja went on to mate with Berlin's male polar bear Wolodja, according to CNN. The pair produced Hertha, who was born in December 2018.

people.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polar Bears#Zoos#Genetic Diversity#Genetic Testing#Berlin Zoo Says#Young Polar Bear#German#The Berlin Zoo#Cnn#Berlin Zoo#Tierpark Berlin Zoo#Eep#Zoo Officials#Moscow Zoo#Siblings#Offspring#Daughter#Captivity#Suspicions#Contradicting Documents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalsanimalpetitions.org

Save Adorable Pygmy Sloths From Looming Extinction

Goal: Protect pygmy sloths from vanishing from our planet. With less than one hundred surviving individuals, the pygmy three-toed sloth is one of the world’s most endangered mammals, according to a detailed survey. Their population decreased from over 500 in 2001 to only about 70 animals today. The Isla Escudo...
AnimalsTree Hugger

South Africa to Ban Lion Breeding in Captivity

Tourists in South Africa often get their photos taken, posing with fluffy lion cubs. But when the lions grow up they’re frequently used as prey for tourists who want to hunt big cats. South Africa has just announced plans for legislation that will ban breeding lions in captivity for hunting,...
AnimalsPosted by
Indy100

Mother and daughter orangutans ready for visitors at zoo

A mother and daughter pair of orangutans are the latest new arrivals at a zoo. Bornean orangutans Mali, 25, and her eight-year-old daughter Tatau have been settling in at Colchester Zoo since February, but with indoor areas of the park having remained shut because of Covid restrictions, they have so far been kept behind closed doors.
AnimalsGood News Network

Orphaned Polar Bear That Loved to Hug Arctic Workers Gets New Life

When Arctic gold miners discovered a lost and helpless bear cub whose mother had died, it didn’t take long for her to melt their hearts. As the orphaned cub grew to trust the men, the furry guest soon felt like a friend to the workers on remote Severnaya Zemlya archipelago. She even loved bear hugs.
AnimalsNew York Post

Herd community? Elephants show us how to coexist

LONDON, May 15 – A herd of life-size model elephants will. and wild animals can share space in this crowded world. The 125 elephants, brought to London by the conservation group Elephant Family, are the work of indigenous people who live alongside real beasts in southern India’s Nilgiri Hills. The...
AnimalsNew York Post

Australian zoo welcomes rare echidna puggle

Sydney’s Taronga Zoo unveiled a rare short-beaked echidna puggle on Friday, born to mum Gunyi at its breeding facility around seven months ago. The puggle, the tenth born at the Sydney zoo, doesn’t have a name yet as its gender has not been identified, the zoo said. At this stage it is just starting to look like a small echidna, also known as spiny anteaters.
AnimalsPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Springtime’s Wildlife Babies – Leave Them Alone

The nests are getting crowded as the eggs hatch and spring's new arrivals (photo above) start exploring the great outdoors (photo below). It's a yearly event. That means you might see a young bird, all by itself, on the ground. That is part of the "growing up" routine that the mom and dad birds put the youngsters through. If you touch them and add your human scent to the animal, there is a huge possibility that they won't be brought back by the older birds. And if you take it to a Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks office, they will not accept it because the animal cannot be rehabilitated.
AnimalsGarden City Telegram

FROM ZOO TO YOU: Giant anteaters among world’s unique animals

With last Sunday being Mother’s Day, I wanted to continue to honor my mother this week by sharing information about her favorite animal at the Lee Richardson Zoo. My mom loves this animal so much that her eyes tear up, and she smiles from ear to ear every time she sees him. With his elongated snout, long claws, and remarkable tail, Sniffy, the giant anteater, is number one in my mom’s eyes. Giant anteaters are insectivorous mammals native to Central and South America. You can see Sniffy and his neighbors, the rhea, and maned wolf, in the South American Pampas portion of the zoo.
AnimalsNew York Post

Miami zoo discovers new venomous tarantula species

Scientists have discovered a new species of venomous tarantula that can live for two decades in — where else? — Florida. The Pine Rockland trapdoor spider, Latin name Ummidia richmond, was first spotted on the grounds of Zoo Miami in 2012, but it wasn’t until this year that researchers identified it as an entirely new species.
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Austrian Prince Allegedly Killed Romania's Largest Bear for Hunting Trophy

Romanian authorities have launched a poaching investigation against a member of the Austrian royal family, who allegedly ignored hunting laws and killed the country's largest brown bear for sport. In a joint statement from Romania's NGO Agent Green and Austria's Association against Animal Factories (VGT) on Wednesday, Prince Emanuel von...
AnimalsThe Guardian

Chickens released as bait in hunt for escaped leopard in China

Residents in a Chinese city were warned to stay indoors as authorities released flocks of chickens as bait to track down a leopard that escaped from a safari park, state media have reported. The leafy lakeside city of Hangzhou has been on edge since late last week, when residents began...
AnimalsThe Hill

50,000 people name new 'big five' most-wanted animals to photograph

An initiative known as the New Big Five is working to promote conservation efforts through photography. The New Big Five is the top five animals people want to see photographed, a reverse take on what trophy hunters call the big five, the most dangerous animals to hunt. People including primatologist...