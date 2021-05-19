newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia Lifestyle

Snackboxe Bistro bringing Lao specialties, barbecue to Duluth

By Yvonne Zusel
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 10 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Popular Doraville Lao restaurant Snackboxe Bistro is expanding with a planned location in Duluth. Set to open Sept. 1, the eatery will be located at 1960 Day Drive NW, in a space formerly home to Prime Bar & Lounge. Owners Vanh Sengaphone and Thip Athakhanh opened Snackboxe Bistro in February...

www.ajc.com
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Atlanta, GA
Restaurants
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Duluth, GA
City
Doraville, GA
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soups#Street Food#Food Drink#Fried Chicken#Chicken Salad#Open Kitchen#Snackboxe Bistro#Prime Bar Lounge#Battery Atlanta#Exploregwinnett County#Lao Barbecue#Atldiningnews#Twitter#Ajcdining#Instagram#Ajc#Popular Doraville Lao#Dishes#Lao Inspired Cocktails#Laotian Sausage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Georgia Societyadventuresinatlanta.com

UNCORKED ATLANTA WINE FESTIVAL 2021

Join us on Saturday, June 19th for the next edition of Uncorked Atlanta Wine Festival at beautiful Park Tavern overlooking Piedmont Park. From 12:00pm – 4:00pm enjoy complimentary wine and craft beer tastings (over 50 varieties), music performances, and fun wine-themed activations. Tickets Include:. -Souvenir Uncorked Atlanta Tasting Glass. -Complimentary...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Gené Hunter

New Champagne Bar coming to Atlantic Station

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A new drinking and dining experience is coming to Atlantic Station and is set to debut this fall. The new cuisine and wine bar, Rosé Bistro & Champagne Bar, will feature an extensive selection of wines and classic French brunch, dinner and appetizers.
Georgia BusinessPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

BBM: Black-owned metaphysical store aims to serve as a space for healing in Atlanta

The Honey Pot is a metaphysical store, crystal shop, and candle shop known for its products that invoke positive energy and vibrations. In the store, one can find hand-poured candles and handmade spiritual baths. Lana Harris Moore, the owner of The Honey Pot, says she has always been a very “in-tune” and “spiritual” person. However, there was a point in her life when things changed and she wasn’t able to spend as much time doing her own personal spiritual work due to work and other life events.
Georgia GovernmentWMAZ

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Braselton, GAfox5atlanta.com

Uline looking to fill more than 100 jobs at Braselton warehouse

BRASELTON, Ga. - A major shipping company with a warehouse north of Atlanta has about 100 new job openings. Uline — which specializes in shipping, industrial and packaging materials — more than 100 warehouse positions at its facility in Braselton, Georgia. Warehouse positions start at $24 per hour or higher,...
Georgia Educationdouglasnow.com

Wiregrass lays foundation for Atlanta videographer and editor

Devonte Goodwine had his eyes set on a career in movies and television when he graduated from Valdosta High School in 2011. After graduation, he enrolled at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College for summer semester to get started on his core classes before transferring to a four-year university. Before he could transfer to another college, his mom, Angela Brantley, who is a Business Education Instructor at Wiregrass, brought home information on all the programs Wiregrass offers. “Being an employee of Wiregrass, I knew first-hand the quality education we provide and the many program options available, so I brought home program brochures on all the programs and let him find the one that spoke to him,” shared Angela Brantley. After going through the brochures, Devonte knew the Digital Media Production program (now Design and Media Production) was the right step toward his career goals.
Georgia Trafficsuwaneemagazine.com

Jonap’s Party Bus is Gwinnett’s Newest Way to Travel

Jonap’s Party Bus is Atlanta’s newest way to travel to and from your special event. Ride in comfort and style in a one-of-a-kind, luxurious vehicle that will make any occasion unforgettable. This uniquely designed bus features black interior seating for up to 14 guests, rustic decor, custom-made bar and drink dispensers, LED lighting, 55” TV and wireless karaoke system.
JobsGwinnett Daily Post

Gwinnett Daily Post podcast - May 13

Need a #job? #Sprouts is hiring 100 #jobseekers for its new store in #Gwinnett #Georgia. Click the link for details on today's podcast episode:. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Georgia Educationgwinnettforum.com

NEW for 5/11: GGC graduations; EEB thoughts; Gun violence

HERE’S ANOTHER MURAL in the growing number of murals being seen throughout Gwinnett. This mural is on the south wall of the courts building in Suwanee, and was produced by Lauren Stumberg of Hapeville. It’s entitled “Transformation,” with lots of magpie birds. Developers are asked to voluntarily place public art in their new developments, so the mural represents the city’s contribution for public art for the expansion of the courts building.
Georgia SocietyGwinnett Daily Post

PHOTOS: Scenes from Duluth's El Senor Taco Festival

The City of Duluth got a head start on Cinco de Mayo celebrations with its El Senor Taco Festival, held May 2. The event, which featured tacos, margaritas and mariachi bands, was co-sponsored along with Atlanta Creative Events. • Photos by Dustin Grau. Duluth. El Senor Taco Festival. Cinco De...