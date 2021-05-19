Deshaun Watson Posts Workout Videos to Instagram

newsbreak-logo
Deshaun Watson's social media silence has ended. The Houston Texans quarterback has been pretty quiet over the last few months as he faces 22 lawsuits alleging misconduct during massage therapy sessions. Those allegations have also turned into a criminal probe. On Wednesday his Instagram account lit up with videos of a workout session. We're not exactly sure why he thought this was a good idea.

Watson posted four videos of his workouts to his Instagram stories. Screenshots are below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a3pPI_0a4pAmFJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rlqfe_0a4pAmFJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35rSJk_0a4pAmFJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gqYDW_0a4pAmFJ00

I'm not sure what Watson has to gain from posting these. Frankly, it seems like his best course of action would be to stay silent for the next few months and post nothing. No one really cares if he's working out and staying in shape as long as those lawsuits -- and a potential suspension -- are hanging over his head. His NFL career is legitimately in jeopardy.

I'm sure fans who think he's completely innocent of the allegations against him will be thrilled he's staying in shape. But it would be best for Watson -- and his career -- to stay completely off-the-radar unless he's going to address the charges against him.

