Major Pupgrade: Save Up to 15% on Modern Pet Essentials From Wild One

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 10 hours ago
Wild One

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We’ve been in glow-up mode lately. We’re starting to play around with makeup again, we’re eating healthier, we’re coming up with cute outfits (no sweats involved!) and we’re getting ready to finally do some traveling. We deserve it! But you know who else deserves pretty new things and fun new experiences?

Our dogs! They deserve it all, really, and then some. It’s time to treat our pups to some new accessories, supplements, toys and more. And we definitely need to get them ready to travel with us! That’s why we’re about to go on a major shopping spree at Wild One. The pet essentials brand has some of the most stunning, modern products for dogs, plus supplements, treats and more. Want to see some of our favorite products — and learn how to save some cash when buying them? Let’s do it! P.S. You’ll get a free tennis ball with purchases over $60 and a free bandana with purchases over $150!

This Luxury Travel Carrier

Wild One

Give your pup an upgrade to first class in this gorgeous travel carrier. It has breathable mesh walls, a dual-use leash/shoulder strap and a cozy cushion that can be folded out into a dog bed. It’s airline compliant, and reviewers say it “adapts to any travel situation” with ease. They also say “the quality is unmatchable”!

See it!

Looking for more? Check out more pet essentials at Wild One here!

This Soothing Supplement

Wild One

We picked this supplement because if we’re going to be traveling with our dog(s), we want to make sure it’s the best experience for them all around. That means keeping them calm and happy in new or potentially stressful situations. This supplement comes in soft chew form and is made with three clean ingredients: Hemp seed powder, organic chamomile and organic passionflower. Shoppers say it’s great for separation anxiety too!

See it!

Get the CALM Normal Stress & Relaxation Supplement (originally $28) for just $24 with code SUPPS15 at Wild One!

Looking for more? See all supplements at Wild One here!

This Ultra-Modern Waste Bag Carrier

Wild One

Picking up dog poop is pretty glamorous, right? Okay, not always, but with this chic little bag carrier, it can actually feel a little fancy! Each purchase comes with a roll of 10 eco-friendly bags too. The best part? You can now grab this carrier in the limited edition Butter color, just in time for summer!

See it!

Looking for more? Shop Poop Bags here and check out all other dog essentials at Wild One here!

This Trendy Tug-of-War Toy

Wild One

Whether you’re competing in a game of strength with a single pup or you have two pup playmates who love a little tug-of-war, this toy is the perfect pick. It’s a natural rubber triangle attached to a 100% natural cotton, circular rope. The color choices and aesthetics are so pretty, you might actually start to like having dog toys strewn about the house!

See it!

Looking for more? Shop all dog toys at Wild One here!

Want to see even more? Treat your pet to even more incredible dog essentials by exploring everything at Wild One here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

