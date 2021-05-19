The Lobster House

Strawberry Moon is a South Beach restaurant inside The Goodtime Hotel, and the aesthetics are the most interesting part about this place. The space features lots of soft blue and pink tones with gold accents, and it kind of makes you feel like you’re in a Wes Anderson reboot of Miami Vice. The food isn’t terrible, but it’s also not anywhere as interesting as the interior design. There are some tasty things on the mostly Mediterranean menu - like perfectly fine meze dips, a yellowtail crudo with tomato vinaigrette, and the Moon Bread, a soft, slightly sweet roll brushed with a very good fig tahini butter. But most dishes don’t deliver much value. The $26 yellowtail crudo comes with four paper-thin slices of fish that’s barely enough for two people to split. The $58 lobster is just two tails laid atop a pretty useless puddle of tzatziki. And nothing else we tried made us want to sprint back to our computer and book another reservation. However, this place could be useful as a see-and-be-seen restaurant. Keep it in mind for those nights when you want to dress up, drink somewhere fancy, and feel like an extra in this hypothetical Wes Anderson Miami Vice remake we’d actually be very down to watch.